Contrasting Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Blackbaud shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Blackbaud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guidewire Software and Blackbaud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 3 4 0 2.38 Blackbaud 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Guidewire Software currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.60%. Blackbaud has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.11%. Given Guidewire Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than Blackbaud.

This table compares Guidewire Software and Blackbaud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $812.61 million 6.09 -$180.43 million ($2.38) -25.41 Blackbaud $927.74 million 3.34 $5.70 million ($0.62) -94.00

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Guidewire Software. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guidewire Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software -23.57% -10.64% -6.92% Blackbaud -3.03% 6.95% 1.81%

Risk & Volatility

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Guidewire Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub, that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product; The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; organizational and program management, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

