Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $87.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 1.9 %

NHYDY opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.64. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

