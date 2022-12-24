American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $16.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

