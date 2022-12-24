Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $176.61

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Price Performance

About Baidu

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.