Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
AGTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance
AGTC stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.