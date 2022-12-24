Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AGTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

AGTC stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,137,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831,768 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 2,141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 423,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

