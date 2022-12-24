AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $60.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in AtriCure by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.25.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

