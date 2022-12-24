Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $116.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.15.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

