Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Price Target at $279.29

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $241.06 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $335.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

