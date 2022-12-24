Brokerages Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT at $144.50

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

FRC stock opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

