Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $31.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

