AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $93.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,702,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,619,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after buying an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

