AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $93.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,702,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,619,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after buying an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.