The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $14.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Western Union Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE WU opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.89. Western Union has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Western Union by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Western Union by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Western Union by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

