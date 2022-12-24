Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $15,000.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15,000.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDYPY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($156.71) to £150 ($182.22) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £148 ($179.79) to £161 ($195.58) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($191.93) to £166 ($201.65) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

