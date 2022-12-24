Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $103.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

