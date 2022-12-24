Brokerages Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target at $395.19

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $395.19.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $1,197,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 50.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 464,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156,341 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $332.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $481.44. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

