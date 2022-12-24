Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$38.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.75.

POW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE POW opened at C$32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 123.81, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$29.76 and a 1-year high of C$43.45.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$13.42 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.