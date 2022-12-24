SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) vs. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Head-To-Head Review

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SAB Biotherapeutics and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gilead Sciences 0 8 10 0 2.56

SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of 3.67, indicating a potential upside of 431.40%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $85.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.65%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $60.88 million 0.49 -$17.15 million N/A N/A Gilead Sciences $27.31 billion 3.89 $6.23 billion $2.65 31.98

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -68.35% -82.05% -46.84% Gilead Sciences 12.29% 38.51% 12.35%

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats SAB Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of hematology, oncology, and cell therapy patients. In addition, the company provides Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, an oral formulation for the treatment of chronic angina; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; and Merck & Co, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.