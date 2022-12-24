Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

