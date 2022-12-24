Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NYSE GPK opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

