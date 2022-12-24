Citigroup Raises Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $75.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.10.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after acquiring an additional 538,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 420,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 375,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after acquiring an additional 372,459 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

