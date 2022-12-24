Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LOGI. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Logitech International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.10.

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI stock opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $87.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

