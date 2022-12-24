Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Lowered to $70.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.44.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.



