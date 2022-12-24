Needham & Company LLC Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $240.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.00.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $197.47 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.61.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,846 shares of company stock worth $11,956,703. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

