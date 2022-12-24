Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.03.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

