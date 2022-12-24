Evercore ISI Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $120.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.03.

GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Alphabet by 44.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

