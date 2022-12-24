Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.