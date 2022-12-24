Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Avnet stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85.
