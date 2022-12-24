Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

SMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded Smith Micro Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.39.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 51.78%. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

