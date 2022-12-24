Morgan Stanley Trims Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Target Price to $31.00

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Embecta stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. Embecta has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

