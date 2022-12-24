Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance
NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.
