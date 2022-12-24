Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

