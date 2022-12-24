StockNews.com Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAP. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

