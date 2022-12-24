Truist Financial Boosts Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $45.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.
Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FOCS stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
