Truist Financial Boosts Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $45.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.8% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 209,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 208.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 19.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

