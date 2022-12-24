Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.1 %

MPC opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 108.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 364,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 202,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.