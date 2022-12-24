KeyCorp Raises Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $92.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE MTRN opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Materion has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $97.89.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $428.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that Materion will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Materion by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 264.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

