Head-To-Head Analysis: CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) vs. LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX)

LumiraDx and CNS Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

LumiraDx has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LumiraDx and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LumiraDx -115.81% -456.53% -59.94% CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -121.57% -107.59%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LumiraDx 0 1 2 0 2.67 CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LumiraDx and CNS Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LumiraDx presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 696.30%. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,269.86%. Given CNS Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than LumiraDx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LumiraDx and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LumiraDx $421.43 million 0.10 -$100.93 million ($1.42) -0.63 CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.04 million ($1.05) -2.09

CNS Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LumiraDx. CNS Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LumiraDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CNS Pharmaceuticals beats LumiraDx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LumiraDx

(Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. The company has approximately 30 tests on the market and in development covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, as well as a portfolio of COVID-19 testing solutions from the lab to point of need. Its diagnostic testing solutions are deployed by governments and healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness, as well as disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. It has license agreements with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, as well as Animal Life Sciences, LLC; and a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc., as well as a collaboration agreement with Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

