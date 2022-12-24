Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

MU opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

