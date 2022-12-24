Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given a $66.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) has been assigned a $66.00 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

MU opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 881.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

