Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $450.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $457.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

