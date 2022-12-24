Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) vs. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Head to Head Comparison

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iRhythm Technologies and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $154.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.73%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 318.15%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Nemaura Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 8.88 -$101.36 million ($4.32) -22.04 Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 92.23 -$13.89 million ($0.64) -2.99

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -33.79% -39.31% -22.42% Nemaura Medical N/A -3,060.48% -71.26%

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats iRhythm Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.