Head-To-Head Contrast: LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF)

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Orosur Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $617.70 million 7.82 $2.04 billion $25.82 2.53 Orosur Mining N/A N/A -$1.45 million $0.01 12.61

LEG Immobilien has higher revenue and earnings than Orosur Mining. LEG Immobilien is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orosur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orosur Mining has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Orosur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien 264.14% 20.27% 9.26% Orosur Mining N/A N/A -9.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LEG Immobilien and Orosur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 1 2 3 0 2.33 Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus price target of $94.80, indicating a potential upside of 45.40%. Given LEG Immobilien’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LEG Immobilien is more favorable than Orosur Mining.

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats Orosur Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LEG Immobilien

(Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat. It also provides IT and management services for third-party. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio consisted of 166,189 residential units; 1,576 commercial units; and 45,438 garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien AG was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Orosur Mining

(Get Rating)

Orosur Mining Inc. explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.