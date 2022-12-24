Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) & Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Head to Head Comparison

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) and Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Burlington Stores and Harvey Norman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores 1.94% 37.58% 3.71% Harvey Norman N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Burlington Stores and Harvey Norman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores 1 3 16 0 2.75 Harvey Norman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Burlington Stores presently has a consensus price target of $213.89, suggesting a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than Harvey Norman.

This table compares Burlington Stores and Harvey Norman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores $9.32 billion 1.41 $408.84 million $2.48 80.78 Harvey Norman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Burlington Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Harvey Norman.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats Harvey Norman on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 837 stores under the Burlington Stores name, 2 stores under the Cohoes Fashions name, and 1 store under the MJM Designer Shoes name in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 195 franchised complexes under the Harvey Norman, Domayne, and Joyce Mayne brands in Australia; and 109 company-operated stores under the Harvey Norman brand in New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Slovenia, Croatia, Ireland, and Northern Ireland. It is also involved in the property investment and media placement activities; acts as a lessor of premises to Harvey Norman, Domayne, and Joyce Mayne franchisees and other third parties, as well as retail properties; development and sale of properties; and provision of consumer finance and other commercial loans and advances. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Homebush West, Australia.

