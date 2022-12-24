Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) vs. Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Head to Head Review

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23% Casa Systems -25.69% -119.31% -16.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Airspan Networks and Casa Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Casa Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus price target of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 357.36%. Casa Systems has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 74.49%. Given Airspan Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Casa Systems.

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casa Systems has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and Casa Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million 0.45 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -0.83 Casa Systems $401.33 million 0.65 $3.21 million ($0.88) -3.15

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Casa Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Airspan Networks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Casa Systems

(Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, as well as small cell solutions, axyom element management system, and fixed wireless access devices; and virtual, centralized, and distributed deployment, and bandwidth capacity expansion systems. The company also provides optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice router, fiber extension, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.