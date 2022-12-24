BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $3.75 at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $36,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,563.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,327 shares of company stock worth $2,636,601. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

