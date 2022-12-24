Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Getty Images from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 7.33.
NYSE GETY opened at 5.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 5.49. Getty Images has a twelve month low of 4.51 and a twelve month high of 37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.
