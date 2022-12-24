Analysts Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target at $159.55

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $102.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

