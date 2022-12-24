Analysts Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target at $159.55

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.55.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $102.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
