Analysts Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) PT at $225.25

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average of $172.64. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.