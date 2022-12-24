Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) PT at C$34.19

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CAE stock opened at C$25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.93. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

