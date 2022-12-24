Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $50.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 279.2% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

