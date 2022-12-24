uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $47.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.17.
QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,954 shares of company stock worth $602,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.06.
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
