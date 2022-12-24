Analysts Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Target Price at $44.70

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

