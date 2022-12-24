Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $43.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 2.20. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,932,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,932,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,833. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 28.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 27.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.